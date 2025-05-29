Vident Advisory LLC Invests $297,000 in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stride by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,673,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,706,000 after purchasing an additional 69,888 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stride by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,397,000 after purchasing an additional 375,686 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Stride by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,493,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,251,000 after purchasing an additional 323,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stride by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Stride by 293.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,024,000 after purchasing an additional 645,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $151.62 on Thursday. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $162.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $613.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Stride from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.83.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

