Vident Advisory LLC Invests $304,000 in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,053,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $166,906,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,181,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $510,053,000 after acquiring an additional 620,551 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,944,000 after acquiring an additional 429,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,304,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $538,778,000 after buying an additional 414,942 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.93.

Shares of EPAM opened at $174.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.44. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.15 and a 1-year high of $269.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.71.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

