Vident Advisory LLC Invests $358,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $1,701,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3,456.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 32,352 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $9,435,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 102,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE:CUK opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average is $20.84. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

