Vident Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Vident Advisory LLC cut its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,884 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $121.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.72. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $114.73 and a one year high of $150.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.66%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

