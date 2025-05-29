Vident Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Vident Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,712 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBRA. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $183.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $200,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,289.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

