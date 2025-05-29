Vident Advisory LLC Makes New $320,000 Investment in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Nova by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Nova by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nova by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Nova by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NVMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nova from $310.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nova from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Nova from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Shares of Nova stock opened at $200.89 on Thursday. Nova Ltd. has a 1 year low of $154.00 and a 1 year high of $289.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.01.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $213.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.10 million. Nova had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

