Vident Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $124.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $87.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $112.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.61.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $248,203.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. This trade represents a 8.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9%

SRPT opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.86. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $173.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($5.62). Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $744.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Further Reading

