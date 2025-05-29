Vident Advisory LLC Purchases 21,549 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 190.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,549 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 28,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 239.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Fastly by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.47. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.40 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.28.

In other news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 12,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $90,212.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,904,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,692,549.72. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 5,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $36,491.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,669,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,243,119.04. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,315 shares of company stock worth $245,901. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

