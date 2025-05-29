Vident Advisory LLC Purchases 8,890 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 215.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBLK opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.21. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $159.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.10%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.05.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

