Vident Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 34,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $89.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.63 and a 200 day moving average of $73.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $121.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 price objective on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.37.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar Tree news, Director William W. Douglas III acquired 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,275. This represents a 103.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $92,478.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,055.70. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

