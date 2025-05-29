Vident Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Vident Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $339.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up previously from $331.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Baird R W lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $414.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.38.

MOH stock opened at $300.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $323.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.32 and a 1 year high of $365.23.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $28,005,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,715 shares in the company, valued at $82,484,262.90. This trade represents a 25.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total value of $214,414.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,702. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,169 shares of company stock worth $28,520,995. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

