Vident Advisory LLC Sells 101 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GATX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter worth $595,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

GATX Price Performance

GATX stock opened at $145.19 on Thursday. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $127.00 and a 52-week high of $168.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

GATX Announces Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.06 million. GATX had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GATX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

