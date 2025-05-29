Vident Advisory LLC Sells 1,755 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in WNS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in WNS during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in WNS by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS Stock Performance

Shares of WNS stock opened at $57.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.13. WNS has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.62 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

