Vident Advisory LLC Sells 389 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Vident Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kemper by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Kemper by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Kemper by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Stock Down 1.6%

KMPR stock opened at $62.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day moving average is $65.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $53.57 and a 1-year high of $73.01.

Kemper Announces Dividend

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kemper from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

