Vident Advisory LLC Sells 4,159 Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Vident Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in TIM by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 132,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in TIM during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in TIM during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in TIM during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in TIM by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 106,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 28,881 shares in the last quarter.

TIMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $17.50 target price on shares of TIM in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TIM from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TIM from $23.20 to $17.60 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

TIM stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. Tim S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. TIM had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tim S.A. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

