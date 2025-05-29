Vident Advisory LLC Sells 540 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Vident Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $136.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.81. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.92. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.99 and a 12-month high of $196.86.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 31.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $154.00 target price on Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Landstar System from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Landstar System from $177.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Landstar System

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.