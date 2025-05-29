Vident Advisory LLC Sells 5,918 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Vident Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 84.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,918 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Primerica alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $34,191,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,558,000 after purchasing an additional 83,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,691,000 after purchasing an additional 82,921 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Primerica by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 131,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,655,000 after purchasing an additional 60,565 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 2,508.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,606,000 after purchasing an additional 55,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.90, for a total value of $565,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,852.90. This represents a 13.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $65,555.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,030. This represents a 53.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica Trading Down 1.6%

PRI stock opened at $268.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.02. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.52 and a 12 month high of $307.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.42.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $803.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.54 million. Primerica had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.00.

Get Our Latest Report on PRI

Primerica Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.