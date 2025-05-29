Vident Advisory LLC Sells 7,441 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,441 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 856,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,093,000 after acquiring an additional 137,924 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Iridium Communications by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Iridium Communications by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,829,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,099,000 after purchasing an additional 320,506 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. William Blair raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. BWS Financial lowered their target price on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

IRDM stock opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $214.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

