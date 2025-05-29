Vident Advisory LLC Takes $316,000 Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Get Freshworks alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Freshworks by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Freshworks by 1,385.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freshworks by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Freshworks by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $140,999.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,406.64. The trade was a 25.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 2,859 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $47,859.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 615,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,310,048.82. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,421 shares of company stock worth $603,164 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -46.97 and a beta of 0.97. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $15.72.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $196.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.90 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. Freshworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRSH

Freshworks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.