Vident Advisory LLC Takes $349,000 Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,598 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GGAL. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $60.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day moving average is $60.49. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2631 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s payout ratio is 34.76%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GGAL shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

