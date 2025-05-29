Vident Advisory LLC Takes Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 810.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VCYT shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Veracyte from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Veracyte from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.52. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -178.13 and a beta of 2.14.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $118.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

