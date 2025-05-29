Vident Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $5,878,000. Emeth Value Capital LLC bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $17,980,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Burford Capital by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 23,241 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $2,229,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Burford Capital by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 269,928 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BUR stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64. Burford Capital Limited has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Burford Capital had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $118.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

