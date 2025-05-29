Vident Advisory LLC Trims Stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Vident Advisory LLC cut its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,948 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 216.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 84,226 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Custom Index Systems LLC grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.16.

In other news, CEO Mark Manheimer purchased 6,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $97,866.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,572 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,088.76. This represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,172. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTST stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.37 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12. NETSTREIT Corp. has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is -560.00%.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

