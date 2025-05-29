Vident Advisory LLC Trims Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,454,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,566 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,894,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,391 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,276,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $92,345,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,656 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. China Renaissance cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $47.49 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.66 and a 1 year high of $87.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.25.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

(Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.