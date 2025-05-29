Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to Hold

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Vigil Neuroscience to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vigil Neuroscience to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim set a $8.00 price target on Vigil Neuroscience and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Vigil Neuroscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vigil Neuroscience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIGL opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $368.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.90.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 121.3% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,013,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,724,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 1,196,048 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,033,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 709,677 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 703,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 97,580 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

