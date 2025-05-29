Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) & Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Head-To-Head Survey

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) and Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Dividends

Burberry Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Vinci pays an annual dividend of $1.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Risk and Volatility

Burberry Group has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vinci has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burberry Group $3.73 billion 1.30 $339.39 million N/A N/A Vinci $78.42 billion 1.08 $5.26 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Burberry Group and Vinci”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vinci has higher revenue and earnings than Burberry Group.

Profitability

This table compares Burberry Group and Vinci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burberry Group N/A N/A N/A Vinci N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Burberry Group and Vinci, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burberry Group 1 1 1 5 3.25 Vinci 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.3% of Burberry Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Vinci shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Burberry Group beats Vinci on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burberry Group

(Get Free Report)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. It sells its products through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, digital commerce, Burberry franchisees, department stores, and multi-brand specialty accounts, as well as through Burberry.com website. It operates in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Vinci

(Get Free Report)

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector. The Construction segment engages in designing and carrying out projects, which includes general contractor; geotechnical and structural engineering and related digital activities, as well as provision of services in nuclear engineering; proximity networks with active local companies, such as building, civil engineering, roadworks, rail works, and water works; property development, including residential and commercial properties; and management of serviced residences and property services. Vinci SA was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Nanterre, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.