Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Price Up 1% After Analyst Upgrade

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $395.00 to $405.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Visa traded as high as $358.25 and last traded at $357.22. 1,155,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 7,003,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $353.54.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total transaction of $3,020,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,186.28. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 14,813 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.04, for a total value of $5,259,207.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,377,671.52. This trade represents a 35.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 121,948 shares of company stock worth $41,548,282 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $57,727,000 after purchasing an additional 30,185 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Visa by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Visa by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 74,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,663,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Up 0.2%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

