Wall Street Zen Downgrades Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) to Hold

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilat Satellite Networks
Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Down 1.4%
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $92.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.67 million. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilat Satellite Networks will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 909,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after buying an additional 75,260 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter worth about $4,434,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 24.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 638,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 124,794 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter worth about $2,755,000. Finally, LBP AM SA grew its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 424,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 77,429 shares during the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Gilat Satellite Networks
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gilat Satellite Networks
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Amer Sports: The New ONON and DECK of Consumer Discretionary?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.