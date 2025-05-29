Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Upgraded to Hold at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.06.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $237.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $196.59 and a 1-year high of $239.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, SVP Johnson Varkey sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.96, for a total transaction of $29,135.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,045.36. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 19,153 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total value of $4,303,870.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,158,100.47. This represents a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,947 shares of company stock worth $20,536,508 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,009,726,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 26,095.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,909,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,611,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,089,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,996 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

