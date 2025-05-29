Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XPRO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Expro Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE XPRO opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $973.32 million, a PE ratio of 60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19. Expro Group has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPRO. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expro Group by 824.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Expro Group by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Expro Group by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

