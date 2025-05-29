Wolverine Trading LLC Acquires 3,309 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 266.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 333.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th.

In other CorVel news, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 16,523 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $1,933,025.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 551,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,553,561.13. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRVL opened at $110.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.97 and a beta of 1.10. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $76.53 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $231.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.22%.

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

