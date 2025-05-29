Wolverine Trading LLC Has $520,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYG. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $550,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 389,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $81.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day moving average is $79.38. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $63.60 and a 52-week high of $84.91. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

