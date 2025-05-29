Wolverine Trading LLC Has $616,000 Holdings in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK)

Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK – Free Report) by 122.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Kinetik in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinetik in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Kinetik by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinetik by 789.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinetik

In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 1,044,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $55,004,370.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 657,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,628,320.78. This represents a 61.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNTK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kinetik from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays set a $48.00 price target on Kinetik and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kinetik from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.11.

Kinetik Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNTK opened at $45.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 3.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.98. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60.

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $443.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.54 million. Kinetik’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is 328.42%.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

