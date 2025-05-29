Wolverine Trading LLC Invests $630,000 in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned about 0.10% of OppFi at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OppFi by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 26,742 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of OppFi in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of OppFi in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OppFi in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of OppFi by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at OppFi

In other news, Director David Vennettilli sold 30,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $279,626.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,026.58. This trade represents a 25.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 185,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $2,145,146.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,281.83. This represents a 49.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,417,656 shares of company stock valued at $14,134,092 in the last three months. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities set a $13.00 target price on shares of OppFi in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of OppFi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of OppFi from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

OppFi Stock Up 1.5%

OppFi stock opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.63 and a beta of 1.61. OppFi Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $17.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $140.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.71 million. OppFi had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 35.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OppFi Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

