Wolverine Trading LLC Raises Stock Position in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYX. Barclays PLC increased its stake in NCR Voyix by 149.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 668,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 400,734 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,326,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,194,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 625,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 48,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 30,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on NCR Voyix from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laura Sen acquired 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $248,952.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,321.12. The trade was a 76.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

Shares of NCR Voyix stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.52. NCR Voyix Co. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.67 million. NCR Voyix had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

