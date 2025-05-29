Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.81. Xerox shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 1,107,833 shares changing hands.

Get Xerox alerts:

Specifically, CFO Mirlanda Gecaj bought 10,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at $70,365.96. This trade represents a 167.90% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $110,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,384 shares in the company, valued at $130,171.12. The trade was a 570.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In other Xerox news, CEO Steven John Bandrowczak bought 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,340.16. The trade was a 6.19% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.50.

Xerox Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $603.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Xerox had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xerox

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xerox by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,706,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,382,000 after buying an additional 94,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xerox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,763,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,888,000 after acquiring an additional 199,598 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Xerox by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 476,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 52,104 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 606,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 46,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,812,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 92,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

(Get Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.