Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $255.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.53% from the company’s previous close.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Zscaler from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.09.

Get Our Latest Report on ZS

Zscaler Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $253.65 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $259.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1,014.60 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.63 and a 200-day moving average of $205.55.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $38,227,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,580,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,822,344.90. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 28,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $7,236,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,566 shares in the company, valued at $27,641,500. The trade was a 20.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,771 shares of company stock valued at $50,165,040. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $238,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 26.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 10.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 62,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.