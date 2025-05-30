1,015 Shares in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Purchased by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $27.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.95, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11.

WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Dividend

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $559.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.51 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is 311.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WSC. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WillScot Mobile Mini

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 10,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.79 per share, for a total transaction of $267,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,007.43. The trade was a 8.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy D. Boswell purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $145,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,156 shares in the company, valued at $995,305.84. This represents a 17.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Read More

