10,849 Shares in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Purchased by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

SCVL opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $504.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $46.92.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $262.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.89 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 22.39%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

