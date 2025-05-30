2,792 Shares in Kellanova (NYSE:K) Acquired by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,126,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 869.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,579,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,047 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,388,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 1,745,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,878,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,084,000 after acquiring an additional 813,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $9,425,597.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,618,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,079,712.80. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,374,996 shares of company stock valued at $113,174,775. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $82.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.37 and its 200 day moving average is $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.30. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $55.96 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

