3,635 Shares in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Bought by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Voya Financial by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,472,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $445,487,000 after acquiring an additional 876,399 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,185,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,274,000 after buying an additional 301,682 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,898,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,062,000 after buying an additional 2,131,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,058,000 after buying an additional 23,818 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,437,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,950,000 after buying an additional 497,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

VOYA stock opened at $66.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.05. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.56. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on VOYA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Voya Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.92.

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $112,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,493.90. The trade was a 82.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

