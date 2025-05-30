75,900 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 75,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2,354.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF opened at $21.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.08%.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,353.48. The trade was a 15.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RF. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

