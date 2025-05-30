Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Holdings Cut by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.17% of Amalgamated Financial worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter worth $13,093,000. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $5,339,000. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,778,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after buying an additional 80,484 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after buying an additional 71,696 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10. The company has a market cap of $926.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $38.19.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $79.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.62%.

Amalgamated Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AMAL shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Amalgamated Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amalgamated Financial

Insider Transactions at Amalgamated Financial

In other Amalgamated Financial news, EVP Tyrone Graham sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $101,168.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,194.50. This trade represents a 22.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $97,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,091.11. The trade was a 14.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,926 shares of company stock worth $243,070. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.