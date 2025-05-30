Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE APLE opened at $11.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 10,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 700,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,931.92. This represents a 1.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $137,120 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.