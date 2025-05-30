AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,472 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 101,207 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 1,184.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 1,337.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in AtriCure by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in AtriCure by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,481 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AtriCure

In related news, Director Karen Prange sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $232,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,828 shares in the company, valued at $679,603.36. This represents a 25.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AtriCure Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $34.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 1.57. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $43.11.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $123.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.92 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATRC

AtriCure Profile

(Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.