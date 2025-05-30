BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 747.7% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands Trading Up 2.2%

BRBR opened at $61.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $80.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.08.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.56 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 6th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRBR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BellRing Brands

Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

In other BellRing Brands news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $239,814.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,218.68. The trade was a 5.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.