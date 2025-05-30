BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRBR. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,185,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,266,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,691 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,655,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,413,000 after purchasing an additional 898,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,709,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,805,000 after acquiring an additional 724,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $239,814.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,218.68. This trade represents a 5.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRBR. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $61.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.08. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $80.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

