BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming cut its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 80.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,022 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BJRI. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $33.00 price objective on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

BJRI opened at $44.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $991.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $45.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $347.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.70 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Greg Trojan sold 146,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $6,520,532.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,958.48. The trade was a 88.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 3,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $165,668.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,941.28. The trade was a 44.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

