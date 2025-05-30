BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stock Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) by 162.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,273 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $1.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.08. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 340.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($76.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDIT shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.36.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

