Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,192 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 327.0% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $59.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.14. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.55). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHF. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

